Latin America Smart Hospital Market Analysis 2023, Business Revenues, Expansion Plans and Forecast to 2030

Latin America Smart Hospital Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Latin America smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.40% and reach a market size of USD 0.80 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Latin America Smart Hospital Market Research are Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, CitiusTech Inc., Infor, Athenahealth, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Epic, GlucoVista, STANLEY Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, McKesson and other key market players.

Wearable devices, mobile health (mHealth) apps and wireless connectivity have already entered the market and hence it is easier for the companies to enter the market in Latin America to introduce smart hospital advancements. The features that the region have accepted at the greatest extent right now are mHealth and electronic health record. The region is also slowly implementing remote patient monitoring, outpatient vigilance and other offerings of the smart hospital.

The Latin American smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and artificial intelligence (AI) (offering and technology). The technologies used are AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT) and others. This region includes Argentina, Brazil and Mexico as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

The Latin America are currently focusing on mHealth because of mobile popularity in most of the countries of this region. Government initiatives in the healthcare sector, specifically for smart hospitals are boosting the service providers in the region. Awareness about digital health technologies is driving the demand for wearable health apps and digital therapeutic solutions. Investments in digital healthcare along with the entrance of several digital healthcare startups in the Latin American region are enhancing the smart hospital market.

Threats and key players

In Latin America, about 30% of the population do not have access to healthcare due to poor economic conditions. There is also a lack of adequate resources in the healthcare industry in the region and only a few countries in the region meet international standards of physicians per inhabitants or hospital beds available per inhabitants ratio. These hamper the growth of the market.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Latin American smart hospital market.

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others.

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for offering and technology.

5. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (Argentina, Brazil and Mexico) market size data for Argentina, Brazil and Mexico smart hospital market segmentations by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and by AI (offering and technology).Market trends in the Latin American smart hospital market.

6. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the Latin American smart hospital market and its segments (by product – smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record, others, by application – remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, medical assistance, by artificial intelligence – offering, technology).

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market.

