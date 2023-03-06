Smart Hospital Market Analytical Overview and Size (Value and Volume) by 2030

Smart Hospital Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Smart Hospital Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-hospital-market/QI042

The global Smart Hospital Market is expected to have a significant compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.29% and reach a market size of USD 55.76 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Smart Hospital Market Research are Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), Microsoft (US), GE Healthcare (US), Qualcomm Life (US), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), SAP (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson (US) and other key market players.

The smart hospital is a technological revolution in the healthcare industry which manages a large amount of available data and integrates different hospital delivery mechanisms. It makes use of the electronic patient records and streamlining processes, which lead to improved quality of life by reducing the risks to health (by remote monitoring) and improving the general well-being of people. Smart healthcare provides more patient-centric services that improve access to healthcare and are customized to individual patients’ needs.

The factors that drive the market growth are machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing services, radio-frequency identification (RFID) and others. The radio-frequency identification allows providing real-time information that supports in decision making and creating a secure and reliable smart hospital management information system. The real-time patient management system helps in automating and streamlining patient identification processes.

The global smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of products (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance) and artificial intelligence (offering and technology) and regions. The technologies used are AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) and others. The regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East and Africa.

Key growth factors

Initiatives taken by governments for the implementation of IT solutions in healthcare, rise in government expenditure on healthcare systems and increase in the number of skilled IT experts are the major factors favoring the adoption of healthcare IT solutions in not only developed regions but also in emerging markets. The factors that drive the market growth are machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing services, RFID and others.

The growth of smart hospitals is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising need for better patient care, and efficient and accurate solutions. In addition, the benefits of a smart hospital such as the decreased cost of treatment, improved outcomes of treatment, enhanced patient experience, reduced errors and improved disease management boost the growth of the smart hospital market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-hospital-market/QI042

Threats and key players

The smart hospital has cyber-attacks as the major threat. The increasing number of ransomware cases and distributed denial of security (DDoS) attacks is just a glimpse of things to come. The introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) components in the hospital ecosystem increases the attack, rendering hospitals even more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Also, smart hospitals have robotic process automation in which security issues may arise when a particular susceptibility is introduced in the programming system of a medical robot. This can significantly compromise healthcare quality.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global smart hospital market.

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others.

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for offering and technology.

5. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) market size data for the global smart hospital market segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), and by artificial Intelligence (offering and technology).

6. Market trends in the global smart hospital market.

7. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the global smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and by AI (offering and technology).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-hospital-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-hospital-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/