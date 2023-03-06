Man threatens 'random killings' at Taoyuan, Songshan airports in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Facebook user late on Sunday evening (March 5) threatened to carry out "random killings" on Monday (March 6) at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport, prompting police to launch a manhunt.

At around 11 p.m. on Sunday, a man surnamed Shao (邵) uploaded two posts to Facebook in which he claimed that he would carry a dagger to the Taoyuan and Songshan airports on Monday afternoon to carry out "random killings," reported UDN. The post went viral, leading many to report the incident to the police, who are currently actively searching for Shao.

In the first post, Shao shared a Songshan Airport post and claimed that he would go the airport at around 2 p.m. on Monday and "slash throats, stab chests, and enjoy the thrill of the blood spatter." He claimed he would broadcast the carnage live on Facebook and told followers to "just wait for the show."

Shao, in the second post, claimed that he had prepared a dagger and changed the location of the killings to the Taoyuan Airport. He repeated his previous graphic descriptions and included a photo of a large knife.

Netizens took screenshots and reported the threats to the police. Some noticed that Shao's Facebook account had just been created six hours earlier and his location had been changed randomly, possibly indicating a prank.

Shao's Facebook page has been taken offline and police are currently searching for his whereabouts. After an investigation was conducted by the Aviation Police Bureau, the content of the post was found to be very similar to that of a threatening message uploaded in January and came from an overseas IP address.



Shao's first post threatening Songshan Airport. (Facebook screenshot)



Shao's second post menacing Taoyuan Airport. (Facebook screenshot)