The PAN Group brings Vietnamese agricultural and food products to FOODEX Japan 2023

HA NOI, VIETNAM - 6 March 2023 - The PAN Group will attend the 48th edition of the international food and beverage exhibition (FOODEX Japan 2023) in Tokyo, Japan, from March 7-10, 2023, at booth 4B600 with outstanding products in three groups of agriculture, aquaculture and packaged food.



The PAN Group's booth at FOODEX Japan 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, from March 7-10, 2023. Photo courtesy of the firm

FOODEX Japan 2023 is considered the leading food and beverage (F&B) tradeshow in Japan and one of the top three in the world.



The exhibition has been given particular interest to the F&B business community. It is considered a "gateway" to exploit exports to the Japanese market and Asian countries, with the participation of nearly 1,500 exhibitors from 44 countries and territories (77 per cent of businesses come from countries outside of Japan).



The event will also attract nearly 33,800 visitors from 98 countries worldwide (including nearly 11,000 international visitors), of which almost are wholesalers, retailers, food service, and F&B manufacturers.



Việt Nam is expected to participate in 39 businesses at FOODEX Japan this year with many big names in the food and agriculture sector. Vietnamese firms will bring agricultural products; vegetables; fresh, processed and canned fruits; processed seafood; nutritional food from cereals; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; confectionery.



As one of the representatives for Vietnam's agriculture and food sector, The PAN Group will attend the exhibition with its member companies, including Khang An Foods, Aquatex Bentre, Bibica, and Lafooco.



PAN's booth will continue to recreate the sustainable value chain and introduce the most typical products, which are the pride of Việt Nam, such as shrimp, pangasius, vegetables, confectionery, cashew nuts, fresh flowers, dried fruits, coffee, rice, and traditional fish sauce.



This activity is also expected to create a favourable environment to promote trading opportunities for the group's member units in expanding domestic and international markets. PAN said this is the first time they have participated in FOODEX Japan 2023 with the group's scale though their member companies have been familiar with the event for years.



This would be an opportunity for the group to introduce agricultural and food products with high added value from Vietnam thanks to deep processing according to high standards with their own brands to the international community.



Mrs Nguyen Thi Tra My, The PAN Group's CEO, shared: "High-end markets such as Japan, the US, and the EU have long been PAN's traditional markets. However, we consider participating in big fairs like FOODEX Japan an opportunity to expand the market and promote products and a good opportunity to reposition Vietnamese agricultural products and food internationally.



"Previously, the world knew us as a country with large agricultural output but not appreciated for its quality. We want to prove that currently, agricultural products and foods that are deeply processed and branded in Vietnam can be confident in quality comparable to products of any country in the world market."



A PAN representative in the confectionery sector added: "Japan has been Bibica's traditional market for more than ten years. We entered the market from the position of processing goods. There are very popular Bibica branded products in the Japanese market, such as Cherry soft candy.



"Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bibica has products that have never seen a decline in sales in the Japanese market. In 2022, Bibica recorded an increase of 32 per cent over the previous year and increased by 111 per cent compared to 2019 before the pandemic. I hope these numbers inspire Vietnamese businesses to confidently exploit high-end international markets like Japan, the US, or the EU."



In addition to the main trading activities from March 7-10, FOODEX Japan includes many specialised exhibitions and business connection activities continuously during the 4-day event. In 2022, Japan was Vietnam's fourth largest trading partner, with a total import-export turnover of US$50 billion. The culture and cuisine of Vietnam and Japan are also highly appreciated for their harmony, which serves as a foundation to open up great cooperation opportunities in agriculture and food.



About PAN

The PAN Group is a leading agricultural and food group in Vietnam with the mission of providing high quality, safe and nutritious products in a completed value chain, and at the same time creating sustainable value for farmers, families, and society. Currently, PAN is one of the largest agricultural corporations in Vietnam with an ecosystem of up to 10 member companies. All of the companies hold leading positions in the industry such as Vinaseed (plant varieties and agricultural products), VFC (disinfection and plant protection), FimexVN and Khang An Foods (frozen shrimp and vegetables), Aquatex Bentre (pangasius), Bibica (confectionery), Lafooco (cashew nuts and dried fruit), 584 Nha Trang (traditional fish sauce), SHIN Coffee, and PAN-HULIC (flower). PAN not only masters the value chain, but the group really pursues the aspiration to change the reality of Vietnam's agricultural production, creating added value to traditional products through production in a standardised and quality process, deep processing, and having their own brand. Thereby contributing to raising the national brand and bringing a better and more sustainable life to tens of millions of Vietnamese farmers.