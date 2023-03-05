Daan Beach in central Taiwan is open for water activities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Daan Beach, a popular destination for water activities in central Taiwan, has been open since March 1, which is earlier than in past years, the Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau said in a press release.

According to the bureau, the opening time is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from March to December, and the public are allowed to engage in various water activities on the beach, such as swimming, surfing, kitesurfing, and others. As Daan Beach is an open sea area, retired Army 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion members have been hired as lifeguards to protect the safety of visitors, and equipment such as all-terrain vehicles, jet skis, rubber dinghies, rescue boards, and life jackets are ready to save lives, the bureau said.

The bureau added that beachgoers should pay attention to the weather and water conditions as well as their physical condition at all times to ensure their own safety. They should also pay attention to announcements regarding allowable water activities and not violate the area, time, and types of activity restrictions. Otherwise, they will be subject to a fine of more than NT$10,000 (US$330) and less than NT$50,000 as stipulated in Article 60 of the Act for the Development of Tourism.



(Flickr, David Sun photo)



(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photos)