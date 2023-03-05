Estonia votes in shadow of Russia's war in Ukraine

Estonians are going to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament in an election heavily overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' pro-European and pro-Kyiv government is facing a challenge from a far-right party that wants to stop the entry of Ukrainian refugees and brake the country's transition to green energy.

What is at stake?

None of the nine parties running in the election is expected to win an absolute majority, meaning that a coalition will need to be formed.

The current coalition government, led by Kallas' Reform party, has vehemently supported EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and backed Western arms deliveries to Kyiv. Kallas, the first woman to lead the Estonian government, has also called for a strengthening of NATO's eastern flank against threats from Russia, which borders Estonia.

However, it is not certain that Kallas, whom opinion polls cast as the favorite to lead the next government, can maintain her alliance with the Social Democrats and the conservative Isamaa (Fatherland) party.

A leading election rival is the far-right nationalist EKRE party, which opinion polls place in second place.

EKRE, under its leader Martin Helme, has pledged not to admit more Ukrainian refugees.

While saying he wants to maintain support for Kyiv in its defense against the Russian attack, Helme has accused Kallas of undermining Estonia's defenses by giving weapons to Ukraine.

EKRE has also promised to slash energy bills by opposing the transition to green energy, amid a cost of living crisis caused by some of the highest inflation in the EU — 18.6% year on year in January.

What are the possible coalitions?

Despite EKRE's good showing in opinion polls, analysts consider it unlikely the party will make it into government, especially as Kallas has ruled it out as a coalition partner.

Any future coalition will partly depend on election performances by the center-left Centre Party, which is promising more investment in infrastructure and affordable housing, and the pro-business party Estonia 200.

Analysts say a coalition between Reform, Estonia 200 and the center-left, pro-EU Social Democrats is possible, as is one between Reform, Centre and Isamaa.

Online voting

The elections are the ninth to take place since Estonia, now an EU and NATO member, gained independence from the Soviet occupation in 1991.

Some 965,000 people are eligible to cast their ballots for the 101 seats in the Riigikogu legislature.

A third of eligible voters cast their vote via the internet in the days leading up to Sunday, including Kallas, with Estonia in 2005 becoming the first country in Europe to introduce online voting. A further 15% of voters sent in their paper ballots in advance.

The polls close at 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT/UTC), with most electoral districts expected to report their tallies by midnight.

tj/fb (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)