Philippine police arrest 3 over killing of governor

Three suspects have been arrested over Saturday's murder of a provincial governor and eight other people, Philippine authorities said on Sunday. They said another suspect had been killed in a shootout.

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight other people died on Saturday after at least six gunmen attacked Degamo's home in Pamplona municipality while he was meeting with his constituents.

Seventeen people, including a doctor and two army soldiers, were also wounded, police said.

The previous death toll had been put at six but was raised to nine late on Saturday, according to the police.

What do we know about the arrests?

The Philippine Army said in a statement that two of the three suspects arrested were ex-soldiers who were dishonorably discharged several years ago.

A fourth suspect was killed in a shootout in a plantation on Saturday night, police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Pelare told journalists.

A number of rifles and a pistol were recovered from the suspects, police said.

At a news conference where the arrests were announced on Sunday, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos said: "We will capture the mastermind, I assure you that."

Violent history

Degamo, 56, was at least the third politician to be shot in the country since last year's general election.

A few years ago, he said he had received death threats. Negros Oriental province has a history of political conflicts, including a communist insurgency.

The province is one of two on Negros island, the center of the nation's sugar industry.

Some of the country's wealthiest landowners live there, as well as some of its poorest farm workers.

