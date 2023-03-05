Giant invasive fish caught in pond in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A giant pangasius was caught in a pond in front of a temple in Tainan City on Saturday (March 4) when the pond was being drained for cleaning.

The pond, located at the Wuchengen Park in front of the Xuan Tian Shang Di Temple in Xiaying, Tainan, was being drained for several days before Saturday, and fish including bighead carp, Taiwan tilapia, walking catfish, and three giant pangasius were caught, CNA reported.

Among the three giant pangasius, the largest one was caught on Saturday, measuring 150 centimeters long and weighing 36 kilograms. The giant pangasius is an invasive, carnivorous fish.

After the photo of the large fish was posted on a Facebook group dedicated to Xiaying residents, many members of the group commented on the fish. Some people who live near Wuchengen Park said that the release of the invasive fish into the pond had impacted the ecology of the pond, causing the number of fish and turtles to decrease.

Xuan Tian Shang Di Temple committee chairperson Chiang Chin-li (姜金利) said the temple would start cleaning the pond on Saturday and the fish caught from the pond would be temporarily placed elsewhere.