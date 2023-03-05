Taiwan Railway to add non-reserved seating

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railway announced in a press release on Friday (March 3) that train schedules will be adjusted and the addition of non-reserved seats will be launched on five EMU3000 train services daily on a trial basis, starting from April 26.

The schedule adjustment will affect a total of 386 train services, which will enhance Tze-Chiang Limited Express’ transportation capacity by 8.7%.

Adjusted train schedules will be available on the Taiwan Railway website and the ticketing app from March 6. Train service bookings for the new schedules will become available from March 8 for groups and from March 29 for regular passengers.

Taiwan Railway will also use EMU3000 trains to replace the push-pull trains on six Tze-Chiang Limited Express services, which include train nos. 117 (Keelung-Chaozhou), 146 (Chaozhou-Qidu), 191 (Qidu-Chaozhou), 192 (Chaozhou-Qidu), 145 (Qidu-Chaozhou), and 108 (Chaozhou-Qidu), according to the release. Taiwan Railway will try non-reserved seats on six cars (from the fourth to the ninth cars) of these six EMU3000 train services.

Holders of electronic tickets or commuter tickets are forbidden to take the EMU3000 trains serving in lieu of the original Tze-Chiang Limited Express trains.

Tickets for the non-reserved seats will be sold at a 5% discount and can only be purchased from the Taiwan Railway’s website, ticket booths, and multipurpose ticket vending machines at train stations four days prior to boarding, and the tickets can only be picked up at the ticket booths or the ticket selling machines, the release said.





(Taiwan Railway images)