Taiwan ends mask mandate for schools on Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting on Monday (March 6), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) will end the mask mandate for schools, kindergartens, cram schools, and after-school programs.

Across Taiwan, students and teachers will no longer be required to wear masks. Should teachers and students personally decide to continue wearing masks, they have the freedom to do so. Additionally, students will still be required to wear masks while traveling on school buses and when in health clinics operated by the school, per UDN.

The CECC is expected to enforce a mask mandate at medical care institutions, such as nursing homes and long-term care service centers, and institutions for the physically and mentally handicapped. Masks are still required on public transportation, including railway cars, ships, aircraft, and other transport vehicles and stations.

Active students and their parents may feel some relief that mask mandates are ending, though some cautious parents may continue to ask their children to continue masking to not only protect others but also protect themselves from getting ill.