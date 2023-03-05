Fire scorches public cemetery in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A wild fire swept across part of a cemetery in Taichung’s Shalu district on Sunday (March 5), causing a large cloud of smoke that frightened some travelers driving on Highway No. 3.

The fire was reported at 10:33 a.m. according to the Taichung City Fire Department and multiple branches dispatched trucks to the site. Firefighters believe the fire was started due to someone burning joss paper money after cleaning a tomb.

A huge black plume of smoke from the fire could be seen from nearby Highway No. 3. Visibility for some drivers was briefly affected around the 178 km marker of the highway, reported LTN.

Firefighters were still battling the flames and working to control the fire throughout the afternoon.

In recent years, Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration has encouraged people to reduce the amount of joss paper they burn due to serious concerns over air pollution. Likewise, fire departments throughout Taiwan warned people to be careful when burning joss paper, especially in dry conditions.