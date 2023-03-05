Taiwan passport ranked 72nd by Nomad Capitalist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The consulting firm Nomad Capitalist published its annual passport index this week, with Taiwan’s passport ranked 72nd out of 199 passports.

Taiwan’s passport received a score of 83.00 on the index. In contrast, the number one passport on the index, the United Arab Emirates, received a score of 110.50. The lowest ranked passport on the list belongs to Afghanistan, with a score of 25.50.

Taiwan passport holders can access a relatively high number of countries without a visa (76), or through visa-on-arrival or electronic travel authorization (eTA) schemes (58). However, Nomad Capitalist ranked the country’s passport as relatively low on global perception. It scored in the intermediate range on issues of dual citizenship and freedom at home.

Screenshot from Nomad Capitalist.

While the number of countries that can be accessed by a given visa is an important aspect of Nomad Capitalist’s ranking system, it is not the only factor. The index also takes taxations laws into account as well as the possibility of dual citizenship, global perception as well as freedom at home.

The closest Asian neighbors to Taiwan’s passport ranking are Macao, which ranked 70th, followed by Hong Kong, which tied for 54th with Costa Rica. In the opposite direction, farther down the index, is Thailand, which ranked 100th. China tied with Eswatini and Morocco at 132 on the index.

With the exception of the number one spot, which went to the United Arab Emirates, and the number seven spot, New Zealand, all of the other top ten passports belong to European countries. The top ten list is as follows.

1. UAE

2. Luxembourg

3. Switzerland

4. Ireland

5. Portugal

6. Germany

7. Czech

8. New Zealand

9. Sweden

10. Finland

Earlier in 2023, a separate consulting firm, Henley and Partners, published their annual index of the world’s most powerful passports. On that index, which is more heavily weighted by the number of countries a passport holder can access, the Taiwan passport ranked 35th in the world.