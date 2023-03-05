Taiwan author wins Newman Award for Chinese Literature

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chang Kuei-hsing (張貴興), an author born in Borneo, Malaysia, who later immigrated to Taiwan at the age of 20, won the prestigious Newman Award for Chinese Literature offered by the University of Oklahoma.

The award is the first literary award in the United States aimed at promoting Chinese literature, with winners entitled to US$10,000 (NT$300,000) in prize money. The eighth award ceremony was held on Friday (March 3) at the University of Oklahoma.

In his speech at the award ceremony, Chang said the award is significant as judges read his work in the original language and with an English translation. He praised the committee for choosing his work, and for helping to draw attention to Taiwanese authors.

Chang was born in North Borneo, Malaysia, and attended local Chinese schools throughout his youth. He also contributed to Chinese language newspapers in his community.

“Malaysia only has 300,000 Chinese, but we have seven daily Chinese-language newspapers. They would host supplements each week which nurtured my first writings,” said Chang at the award ceremony.

Chang’s writings are infused with recollections of his early life in Borneo, particularly the surrounding jungle and wildlife of his rural upbringing. He draws upon nature in a literary style described as“magical realism.” His work also addresses the challenges of growing up as an immigrant in a largely homogenous culture.

In 1976, at the age of 20, Chang left the jungle to come to Taiwan to pursue his studies at National Taiwan Normal University. He later became a Taiwanese citizen in 1982. He said he has spent two-thirds, or 46 years of his life, in Taiwan and thanked the environment which supported his life as a writer.

“When I die, I want to leave my heart in Taiwan, but return my body to Borneo,” said Chang. Later, during the English translation of his Chinese-language remarks, he joked that he was only speaking metaphorically.

“Taiwan is a small country but it has many outstanding talents which may have been limited because of Taiwan’s size. I hope that winning this prize will bring more attention to Taiwan,” said Chang.

Chang has published six novels, with an English translation of his latest, "Herd of Elephants" (群象), to be released in the second half of this year.