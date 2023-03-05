Alexa
Taiwan presidential candidate Ko Wen-je to visit Washington DC

The Taiwan People's Party chairman to meet with officials in Congress and State Department this April

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/05 10:37
Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je.

Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taipei mayor and current presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is planning a trip to the United States in April, where he is expected to meet with some U.S. government officials.

Ke, who is the chairman of the Taiwan’s People’s Party (TPP), will be in the U.S. for a three-week trip between Apr. 8 and Apr. 28, reported UDN. He will be in Washington D.C. for five days, where he is expected to meet with members of the House, Senate, and officials in the State Department and National Security Council.

It is common for Taiwanese presidential candidates to travel to the U.S. during the early campaign season. Ke will likely attend several meetings to discuss his views on foreign policy and cross-strait issues.

In addition to Washington D.C., Ko’s itinerary includes stops in New York, Boston, and Houston, reported UDN. He is also expected to make at least one address at either a think tank or academic institution, which has yet to be finalized.
Ko Wen-je
2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
Washington DC
Taiwan-US ties

