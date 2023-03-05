Alexa
Weather across Taiwan expected to remain cold with clear skies

Sunny weather expected during daytime with temperatures dropping sharply during night hours

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/05 10:32
Sunny yet cold weather expected throughout the week ahead. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau says temperatures will continue to be cool after temperatures dipped below 10 C on Sunday morning (March 5) across much of Taiwan.

CWB forecasts that on Monday and Tuesday (March 6-7) a dry northeasterly wind will arrive, leading most areas to be sunny or partly cloudy. A strong radiative cooling effect will lead to extreme temperature differences between day and night, with temperatures dropping as low as 10 C in northern Taiwan.

From Wednesday to Saturday (March 12-14) northeasterly monsoon winds are expected to keep temperatures in the north and northeast cool. These areas may potentially experience rain, while other parts of Taiwan will remain sunny or partly cloudy.

Meteorologist, Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicts weather will continue to be sunny over the coming week ahead, with daytime temperatures rising daily, though cooler temperatures will prevail in the evenings.

Wu said the next weather front won’t arrive until Sunday (March 13), when a cold front is expected to have a significant impact on temperatures. As the dry cold air mass moves southward, it may also cause some precipitation and rainfall.
