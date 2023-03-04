Eswatini prime minister to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cleopas Dlamini, the prime minister of Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa, Eswatini, is expected to arrive in Taipei during the weekend, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (March 4).

The visit, which starts Sunday (March 5), is Dlamini’s first to Taiwan since taking office in July 2021, though the king of Eswatini, Mswati III, most recently led a delegation last October, the Liberty Times reported.

The prime minister’s group will include his spouse, acting Director of Public Prosecutions Lomvula Hlophe, Minister of Economic Planning and Development Thambo Gina, and other Cabinet officials. Dlamini was scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), MOFA said.

Visits to Taiwanese companies investing in Eswatini and to the Hsinchu Science Park were on the delegation’s agenda, as the African country was developing its own Royal Science and Technology Park.

MOFA praised Eswatini for its frequent public support for Taiwan at international events such as the United Nations General Assembly and the World Health Assembly, and pointed out Dlamini had often represented his country to defend Taiwan’s cause.

