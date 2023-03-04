Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Eswatini prime minister to visit Taiwan

PM Dlamini will tour Hsinchu Science Park

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/04 20:20
Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini. (Facebook, Eswatini Government photo)

Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini. (Facebook, Eswatini Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cleopas Dlamini, the prime minister of Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa, Eswatini, is expected to arrive in Taipei during the weekend, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (March 4).

The visit, which starts Sunday (March 5), is Dlamini’s first to Taiwan since taking office in July 2021, though the king of Eswatini, Mswati III, most recently led a delegation last October, the Liberty Times reported.

The prime minister’s group will include his spouse, acting Director of Public Prosecutions Lomvula Hlophe, Minister of Economic Planning and Development Thambo Gina, and other Cabinet officials. Dlamini was scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), MOFA said.

Visits to Taiwanese companies investing in Eswatini and to the Hsinchu Science Park were on the delegation’s agenda, as the African country was developing its own Royal Science and Technology Park.

MOFA praised Eswatini for its frequent public support for Taiwan at international events such as the United Nations General Assembly and the World Health Assembly, and pointed out Dlamini had often represented his country to defend Taiwan’s cause.
Eswatini
Taiwan-eSwatini relations
Cleopas Dlamini
African ally
International organizations

RELATED ARTICLES

World must take China's threat against Taiwan seriously: Eswatini king
World must take China's threat against Taiwan seriously: Eswatini king
2022/10/22 11:39
Eswatini King arrives in Taiwan for 6-day visit
Eswatini King arrives in Taiwan for 6-day visit
2022/10/21 10:38
King of Eswatini to visit Taiwan later this week
King of Eswatini to visit Taiwan later this week
2022/10/18 16:36
India TV station presents Taiwan’s Interpol bid
India TV station presents Taiwan’s Interpol bid
2022/10/18 16:30
Taiwan joins Asian Access to Information Alliance as founding member
Taiwan joins Asian Access to Information Alliance as founding member
2022/09/28 20:53