Taiwan’s China Airlines looks for 120 pilots

Campus recruitment drive will last until April

  190
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/04 17:41
Taiwan carrier CAL plans to recruit 120 pilots. (CNA, CAL photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) wants to recruit 120 pilots as air travel picks up following the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Saturday (March 4).

Taiwan’s largest carrier launched its latest recruitment campaign on the campus of National Taiwan University (NTU) in Taipei City on Saturday (March 4). It vied with the stands of other major companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC).

The airline introduced NTU graduates who had started their career as pilots with CAL. They explained the recruitment process and the details of the job with students and graduates, the Liberty Times reported.

New recruits will spend a few weeks training in Taiwan before heading out overseas for 10 to 12 months, the pilots explained. The training period would be rounded off with another month in Taiwan, while the company paid a salary with food and lodging bonuses.

The NTU event also discussed the less pleasant sides of the job, such as jetlag, fatigue, and the challenges posed by foul weather during long flights. During March and April, CAL plans to take part in more on-campus recruitment fairs around the country, per CNA.
China Airlines
CAL
pilots
recruitment
recruitment activity
job fair
National Taiwan University
NTU

