17-year-old Taiwanese arrested in Philippines with illegal guns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested a 17-year-old Taiwanese man in the possession of illegal guns, reports said Saturday (March 4).

The authorities had received a tipoff about the presence of three Taiwanese fugitives in the Philippines, so they informed immigration, police, and the Taiwan office in Manila before heading out and looking for the suspects, CNA reported.

On March 1 and March 2, they raided locations in the Makati area of Manila and arrested the three fugitives, surnamed Wu (吳), Chen (陳), and Yang (楊). They also found a 17-year-old named Chen (陳) in the possession of five illegal guns and ammunition.

Police transferred the three fugitives to a special detention center for foreigners, while they questioned the youngest man at their station. Social workers were evaluating his situation before handing his case over to a court for a decision, per CNA.

Because Wu was also being sought for fraud in the Philippines, his case could be dealt with by a local court, while Chen and Yang might be extradited to Taiwan soon. The fugitives are wanted in Taiwan for kidnapping, fraud, and drug offenses.