Taiwan adds 11,164 local COVID cases

CECC announces 71 deaths, 233 imported cases

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/04 14:07
(Taiwan News, Huang Tzu-ti image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 11,164 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (March 4) as well as 71 deaths and 233 imported cases.

The number of new local infections was 15.94% lower than the previous Saturday. Friday (March 3) saw the first rise in local cases after 27 consecutive days of decline, possibly because the previous weekend fell during a long holiday.

Taiwan scrapped most of its indoor mask mandates Feb. 20, with schools set to follow suit after this weekend. Exceptions remaining in place include hospitals, care homes, and public transport.

Taiwan's total number of COVID infections since the start of the pandemic, including both local and imported cases, reached 10,094,733, with 18,143 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
