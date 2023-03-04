Car smashes into New Taipei Hi-Life, killing one

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man has driven a car through the glass frontage of a convenience store in New Taipei’s Banqiao District, killing one.

The crash occurred at a Hi-Life store on the intersection of Huzhu and Yangming Streets at 7.07 a.m. Saturday morning (March 5). No alcohol was detected in the driver’s system, and police are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

CNA reported that a 68-year-old woman was crushed underneath the car, and that when firefighters arrived at the scene she had no heartbeat and was not breathing. According to police, the woman was walking on the footpath outside the store when she was struck by the car.

Transport Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) only yesterday told media that police will be clamping down on poor driving behavior in an effort to improve Taiwan's dismal road safety record. A government information campaign to increase awareness of the issue will be forthcoming.