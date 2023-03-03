Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 10:48 p.m. Friday (March 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 20.4 kilometers northeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 107.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County and Hsinchu County. An intensity level of 1 was reported in New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hualien County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.