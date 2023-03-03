Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan

Level 1 shock waves felt in Taipei, New Taipei from magnitude 4.8 temblor

  123
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/03 23:01
Map of magnitude 4.8 temblor that hit northeast Taiwan on March 3. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 4.8 temblor that hit northeast Taiwan on March 3. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 10:48 p.m. Friday (March 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 20.4 kilometers northeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 107.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County and Hsinchu County. An intensity level of 1 was reported in New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hualien County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
2023/03/03 01:12
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake off east coast jolts half of Taiwan
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake off east coast jolts half of Taiwan
2023/02/21 20:16
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
2023/02/19 07:47
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks central Taiwan
2023/02/19 00:07
Turkish TV star Wu Feng on Taiwan's response to Turkey earthquake
Turkish TV star Wu Feng on Taiwan's response to Turkey earthquake
2023/02/18 11:25