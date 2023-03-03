Google Taiwan plans layoffs as part of global downsizing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google Taiwan was planning to lay off up to 6% of its workforce, according to unconfirmed media reports Friday (March 3).

According to the Liberty Times, the company launched a downsizing of its staff on March 1. While no precise figures were available, the report said 6% of its more than 3,000 employees in Taiwan, or 180 people, might lose their job.

Google responded to the report by saying it was following the company’s global downsizing policies, with Taiwan implementing changes according to its local scale, per CNA.

While providing no precise numbers, Google Taiwan said it would provide the strongest possible assistance to its affected staff, including the extension of employee benefits and support programs.

In January, Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., announced it would lay off about 12,000 employees worldwide, or 6% of its total workforce.

