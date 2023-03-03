Belarus court jails Nobel winner Bialiatski for 10 years

A court in Belarus on Friday handed 2022 Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski a 10-year prison sentence, his rights group said.

The pro-democracy activist and two other members of the Viasna human rights center were convicted of financing opposition protests in the country.

'Fake trial,' says opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya criticized the ruling, saying that the 60-year-old Bialiatski and two co-defendants had been sentenced in a "fake trial."

"We must do everything to fight against this shameful injustice and free them," she added.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the jail term for Bialiatski was a "disgrace" and an example of Belarus' "violence" against civil rights.

Baerbock slammed the charges and proceedings against Bialiatski, and co-defendants Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich, saying the procedure was a "farce", adding they were being punished merely for their "years-long fight for the rights, dignity and freedom of the people of Belarus."

Some 1,500 people in Belarus are in prison for political reasons, according to rights groups. Many of those behind bars have been arrested since the suppression of the 2020 protests which erupted after strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko declared himself president amid accusations of fraud from his opponents and the West.

