Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size and Forecast 2022 to 2030

the Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly AB% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 26,614.0 million in 2030 from US$ 11,805.5 Million in 2021.

Astute Analytica has recently updated a new research report on the global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market that will deliver recent trends in the market. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, when demand for this service/item grows globally, new technological developments and mechanical enhancements are justified.

The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment research report will also provide a slice of the action for big partners who act as global-scale transformers. The major item contributions, key differentiators, income share, market size, market status, and techniques will all be taken into account in this subjective and quantitative analysis. The research will also discuss significant agreements, partnerships, and international organizations that are about to transform certain market segments on a global basis.

An association market share analysis is included in the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market reports to provide readers with a more complete picture of the major industry participants. Moreover, the studies cover important market developments such as mergers and acquisitions, innovation launches, agreements, collaborations, cooperative efforts and joint ventures, inventive work, and the geographic expansion of key market players on a global and regional scale. The market study also incorporates a valuable example and a product portfolio analysis of different associations by region.

Key Players

ACI Worldwide Inc.,

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.,

Communications Data Group, Inc.,

CSG Systems International, Inc.,

CyberSource Corporation,

In order to better understand users, all data and information points from the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market are digitally shown as bar graphs, pie charts, tables, and product numbers. When presented to important individuals like leaders, managers, business executives, and managers, the report accurately depicts the current state of the market.

Segmentation Analysis

The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market is segmented into:

By EBPP Type

Biller-Direct EBPP

Consolidated EBPP

By Bill Type

Phone Bills

Electric Bill Payment

Gas Bill Payment

Other Expenses (DTH, Entertainment, etc.)

By Payment Channel

Mobile apps and wallets

Websites

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Kiosk

Others

By Industry

FMCG & F&B

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

HoReCa & QSRs

Healthcare

Apparel and Footwear

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



