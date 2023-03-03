Japan Smart Cities Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Regional Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the global Japan Smart Cities Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The Japan Smart Cities Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of revenue, the market was valued at US$ 44,851.2 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 93,718.9 Million by the end of 2027.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The size of the global Japan Smart Cities Market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market.

The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market's most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

The key players in the Japan Smart Cities Market are Thales Group, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Chunghwa Telecom Company Ltd., CISCO Systems Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Telstra Corp Ltd., and Telstra Corp Ltd. among others.

Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as merger & acquisition in order to have a grip in the stabilized market scenarios. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segments of the Japan Smart Cities Market:

By Component segment of the Japan Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Communication Infrastructure (Telecom Network)

Hardware Camera Sensors/Detectors Meters Vehicles Smart Robots Others



Software Cloud (IoT) Platform Public Private Data Management & Analytics Cyber Security Remote Monitoring

Services Consulting System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Application segment of the Japan Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Administration (Smart Governance)

Buildings

Commercial (Enterprise)

Construction

Education

Energy

Environment

Health

Homes & Living

Logistics

Manufacturing

Mobility (Transportation)

Retail

Safety & Security

Utilities (Public services)

Street Lighting

Waste

Water

By City Topography segment of the Japan Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Developed Economies New Existing

Emerging Economies New Existing



