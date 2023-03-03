Europe Advanced Visualization Market is Going to Boom with | Toshiba Corporation, Ziosoft

Europe Advanced Visualization Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Europe Advanced Visualization Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Europe AV market is expected to reach USD Bn by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 9.56% of during 2018-2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Advanced Visualization Market Research are Toshiba Corporation, Ziosoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Afga-Gevaert, Conmed and other key market players.

Advanced visualization (AV) systems are medical instruments, equipped with advanced software that display the numerous aspects of living cells efficiently. They are new-generation data visualization platforms that help end users to view data in depth by providing enhanced image quality. These help specialists by providing a better understanding of various clinical issues, thus, leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. It is widely utilized in most pathological laboratories as well. They also help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure.

In 2018, Siemens Healthineers intends to launch its new ultrasound system called the Acuson Sequoia, which can provide high-resolution imaging of different sized patients with consistency and clarity.

The market is separated into three primary segments based on product type, solution and imaging modality.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into hardware and software services.

Based on solution, the market is separated into enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions and standalone workstation-based solutions.

Based on imaging modality, the market is classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computer tomography (CT), ultrasound and x-ray.

On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into the European Union Five (EU5) and the rest of European Union (EU).

Key growth factors

Technological advancements in AV software is a major driving force in the European countries. Chronic diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, diabetes and cancer have greatly risen in Europe, leading to more than 0.5 Mn deaths in 2016 and increasing since. This has led to greater demand for early diagnosis and better treatment plans, thus driving the market for AV. Increasing public expenditure on healthcare has also fueled the AV market.

Threats and key players

With the breakout of political turmoil, like Brexit, Eurozone crisis, anti-trade, anti-immigration and others, the political climate of Europe has become unstable to an extent. This could hamper the growth of the AV industry in Europe. One of the major challenges faced by the European healthcare system is data capturing like storing and reading unstructured data such as doctors notes and in-depth analysis of data using artificial intelligence (AI),. Although the digitalization of Europe has made some significant progress in 2016, the process has slowed down subsequently. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) developed in 2018, and the new Safe Harbour agreement on data transfers will impose several restrictions on personal data transfer and storage that may restrict the development of the industry.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the European AV learning market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the European AV market.

3. Market trends in the European AV market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on the product type – hardware and software and services.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solution – enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on imaging modality – – magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and x-ray.

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (EU5 and the rest of EU) market size data for the AV market.

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments.

9. Analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

