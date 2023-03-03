Taiwan named 'Asia's Featured Destination' at Malaysia's largest annual travel fair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been declared “Asia’s Featured Destination” at Malaysia’s largest annual travel fair, hosted by the Malaysia Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), to be held March 17-19 in Kuala Lumpur.

Those in Malaysia looking for a fantastic vacation destination should consider Taiwan, according to MATTA. It added Taiwan’s popularity among Malaysian tourists has been steadily growing over the past few years.

Travel and Tour World reported that Taiwan will feature heavily at the 52nd edition of the MATTA Fair, taking place at Kuala Lumpur’s Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center.



The Taiwan Tourism Bureau is reportedly helping sponsor 32 booths that will provide information on all the sites, amenities, and possibilities that Taiwan has to offer. These include several interactive activities that will give guests a chance to experience a bit of Taiwanese culture at the exhibition.

Visitors to the Taiwan pavilion during the three-day event will find offers for discounted tour packages from Taiwanese travel agencies. Malaysian newspaper the Star reported that Malaysian actress Ayda Jebat will make an appearance at the Taiwan Pavilion on March 18 to share stories of her experiences in Taiwan with fans and visitors.



A representative of the local Taiwan Tourism Office bureau said Taiwan has been working hard to highlight halal options to attract more Muslim tourists from abroad. Guests to this year’s MATTA fair can learn about over 300 halal certified restaurants and hotels, per the Star.

MATTA and the Taiwan Tourism Bureau have developed a good relationship and both expect that reciprocal tourism between the countries will continue to increase in the years ahead.