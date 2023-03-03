Chinese YouTuber thanks Taiwanese for 'huge donation' to mother's cancer treatment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese YouTuber recently thanked Taiwanese people for being so generous after a Taiwanese fan made a "huge donation" to help cover the cost of his mother's cancer treatment.

The YouTuber, who goes by the handle "Jake," had revealed his mother's leukemia. His family sold their house and car, but they are still struggling to cover the 1.7 million yuan (US$246,000) needed to cover treatment.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel "Jake's Public Diary" on Feb. 16, Jake said, "Taiwanese, I beg you, can you stop being so nice?" He then asked, "Why are you (Taiwanese) spreading your kindness everywhere?"

He said that when he was in Turkey in January, he was notified that his mother was suffering from "acute bone leukemia." Therefore, he hurried back to China and took his mother to Beijing University Hospital for treatment.

He said the estimated medical expenses will be as high as 1.7 million yuan and there is no guarantee of a cure. Jake said that in order to treat his mother's illness, the whole family spared no expense, sold the house and car, and used all their savings for treatment expenses, but the money was far from enough.

Later, after a friend’s suggestion, he went to social platforms such as WeChat and Douyin to raise funds. Becoming emotional as he recalled the response, "I never thought that my former students, colleagues, and friends would all donate to me."

He said that what surprised him the most was a Taiwanese fan, who had only chatted with him a few times. The follower was so enthusiastic about helping him that he immediately sent a "huge donation," marveled Jake.

According to Jake, the Taiwanese benefactor spoke online with his mother using "Taiwanese" (台灣話) asking how she was doing and telling her to take care of herself. Jake said that although she could not fully understand the fan's words, she could feel his "kindness towards mainlanders."