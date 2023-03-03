Taiwan expands eligibility for vaccinations against Mpox

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The health authorities announced Friday (March 3) new rules for inoculation against Mpox (monkeypox) following the detection of Taiwan's first local cases last week.

High-risk contacts, referring to those who have had sex with Mpox cases, will be eligible for the immunization after they complete self-health monitoring, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Also eligible are individuals who have engaged in high-risk sexual behaviors in the past six months, for example, sex workers and people with multiple sexual partners. Individuals with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) can also receive a shot.

Meanwhile, laboratory staff handling orthopoxviruses will be covered by the scheme as the Mpox virus is a species under the genus Orthopoxvirus.

Taiwan has a stockpile of 1,100 vaccine doses and is procuring an additional 10,000 doses for the roll-out, said Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), deputy director general of the CDC. Details of the vaccination plan will be disclosed next week, per UDN.

Separately, access to antiviral drugs against Mpox will be increased to cover not only severe Mpox cases but also immunocompromised individuals, children, pregnant women, and lactating women.