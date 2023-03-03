Taiwan EVA Air flight lands in Azerbaijan for medical emergency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A medical emergency forced an EVA Airways flight to land in Azerbaijan, a country listed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) as unfriendly to Taiwan, reports said Friday (March 3).

A passenger on flight BR75 from Bangkok to Amsterdam felt unwell Thursday (March 2) afternoon, UDN reported. After assistance from a doctor on board and advice from a MedLink team on the ground, the captain agreed the Danish passenger needed immediate medical care.

The flight landed in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, even though MOFA says on its website the country’s government can be regarded as unfriendly to Taiwan, making it difficult for Taiwanese to obtain a visa.

The flight, which carried 333 passengers, allowed the ill traveler and his family to disembark in Baku, before refueling and continuing its flight to the Netherlands with a delay of four hours and 23 minutes, per UDN.