Digital Broadcasting Market: All You Need to Know | DTH, DISH Network, DTT

Digital Broadcasting Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Digital Broadcasting Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Global Digital Broadcasting Market is expected to grow from USD 266.96 Bn in 2018 to USD 310.81 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.17%.

Key Companies Covered in the Digital Broadcasting Market Research are DTH, DISH Network, Etisalat (eLifeTV), DTT, ARRIS International Plc, Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd., Mobile pay TV, Netflix, Hulu, Digital radio, iHeartRadio, Spotify, IPTV, Wiseplay, Perfect Player and other key market players.

In this report, the global digital broadcasting market is classified into three segments based on the subscription model:

o Pay TV (direct-to-home [DTH], Internet Protocol television [IPTV], digital terrestrial television [DTT], and mobile TV)

o Free-to-air TV market (DTH, IPTV, DTT, and mobile TV)

o Digital radio

Pay TV segment insights:

In the pay TV category, the DTH segment will occupy ~43% of the market share by 2023. It is expected to experience the highest growth, as broadband penetration and adoption of 3G and 4G technologies are increasing, thereby leading to a surge in Internet usage. Moreover, viewers are willing to pay for premium content to enjoy advertisement-free entertainment.

Free-to-air TV segment insights:

The free-to-air TV segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.82% during 20182023. In countries such as the United Kingdom (U.K.) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there is a significant number of free-to-air satellite TV viewers. In the case of digital broadcasting, the number of free-to-air TV viewers is quite less. However, the DTT free-to-air sub-segment generates more revenue in comparison to the DTT pay TV sub-segment.

Digital radio insights:

The digital radio segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.63% during the 20182023 period. North America contributes the highest revenue in this segment. Declining costs of collecting, streaming, and storing data, and increasing use of advanced infrastructure are driving the digital radio market. The emergence of new players in the music streaming industry has given a significant boost to the market.

Regional insights:

The global digital broadcasting market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, North America accounted for an approximately 28% share of the global digital broadcasting market, while APAC accounted for a higher market share due to the swift penetration of broadband services. The share of the North American digital broadcasting market is declining due to an increase in licensing fees and a shift in viewers preference from television content to mobile content.

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

