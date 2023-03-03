Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market Competitive Insights 2023 to 2030 | JOY, CIPLA, Johnson & Johnson

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%, leading to a global revenue of USD 39.51 Bn by 2023, from USD 15.77 Bn in 2018.

Key Companies Covered in the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market Research are JOY, CIPLA, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Imperial Brands PLC, Nicotek, LLC., Japan Tobacco Inc. and other key market players.

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market are devices and therapies used for treating symptoms associated with the discontinuation of nicotine consumption. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills around 6 Mn people each year globally, of which, almost 5 Mn deaths are because of direct tobacco use. Nicotine also causes critical ailments like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc. Owing to the detrimental effects of tobacco on health, governments in developed countries are encouraging smokers to refrain from consuming tobacco products.

Products segment insights:

The global nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) market had the lowest market share (about 16%) in 2018, mainly due to the reluctance to adopt smoking cessation products, and lack of awareness about nicotine de-addiction products. On the other hand, the e-cigarettes segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR of 22.0% during the forecasted period (2018-2023). This high growth can be attributed to e-cigarettes ability to replicate the same sensation as smoking a conventional cigarette while minimizing the health risks associated with the latter. The increasing adoption of e-cigarettes is because of the availability of a variety of flavors and nicotine concentrations.

Regional insights:

The Americas have been leading the market with its innovations in smoking cessation products, and account for approximately 42% of the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to high tobacco consumption in this region, coupled with rising disposable income.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

