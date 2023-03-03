Clinical Informatics Market 2023 Worldwide Research, Outlook and Geographical Segmentation 2030

Clinical Informatics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Clinical Informatics Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Global Clinical Informatics Market is expected to be worth USD 33.31 Bn in 2023, and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.26% during the 20182023 period.

Key Companies Covered in the Clinical Informatics Market Research are Cerner Corp, Agfa HealthCare Corp, Allscripts, Cardinal Health, CNSI, Spok, Inc (Formerly Amcom Software), Meditech, eClinicalWorks, Nuance Communications, West Corporation and other key market players.

Clinical informatics is visibly reshaping healthcare services for the better by combining information technology (IT) with informatics. It leads to better interoperability and increased digitization, resulting in efficient patient data management and improved treatment procedures, by helping physicians make informed decisions. All of these factors will eventually revolutionize the healthcare market.

Technology segment insights:

The on-premises software market held the largest market share of about 58% in 2017, mainly due to its widespread availability and usage. On the other hand, the cloud-based software segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR of 19.63% during the forecasted period of 2018-2023. This high growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of cloud-based platforms, which can provide better security, storage, and efficiency.

Application segment insights:

In the application segment, the diagnostics market had the largest share in 2017, contributing to 39% of the market revenue. The growth of the diagnostics segment has primarily been driven by increasing popularity of non-invasive procedures, advanced visualization systems, and technological improvements in clinical informatics market products. It is expected to witness the highest CAGR (18.41%) among all the application segments during the forecasted period. In terms of growth potential, the diagnostics market will be followed by the patient monitoring segment (CAGR of 18.30%).

End user segment insights:

In 2017, the hospitals segment had a global market share of approximately 38%, and is expected to experience the highest growth rate (18.58%) during the 20182023 period. This is because of increasingly strict but favorable government policies that mandate the implementation of electronic health records (EHR) across hospitals, coupled with funding and incentives. The physicians segment is also expected to experience significant growth. The specialty centers segment held approximately 10% of the total market share, while the research laboratories segment held 15%.

Regional insights:

North America has been leading the market with its technological innovations, accounting for approximately 50% of the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecasted period due to the increased demand for healthcare services in this region. Growing number of patients, rising government funding for health-related IT services, and health awareness are factors which will lead to the growth of the market in the region.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

