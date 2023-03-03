Sheet Face Mask Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Sephora, Innisfree Corporation

Sheet Face Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Sheet Face Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Global Sheet Face Mask Market is expected to reach a global revenue of USD 1.94 Bn by 2023, from USD 1.16 Bn in 2018, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.94% during the 2018-2023 period.

Key Companies Covered in the Sheet Face Mask Market Research are Sephora Inc., Innisfree Corporation, Lancome Paris, Decleor Paris, Estee Lauder, ES Cosmetics, TONYMOLY Co., Ltd., The Face Shop, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., BioRepublic SkinCare, Its Skin and other key market players.

Sheet face masks are nutrient-rich face-shaped sheet fabrics which prevent the skin from aging and protect it from the harmful effects of pollution and other external factors. It is used to smoothen out uneven skin tone and allows ingredients to penetrate deep into the skin for brightening, hydration, and cleansing.

The global sheet face mask market is segmented based on fabric type (non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and bio-cellulose) and category (mass and premium).

Fabric type segment insights:

The cotton sheet face masks segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.50% through the forecast period (2018-2023) and will hold a market share of ~40% by 2023. Cotton sheet face masks are becoming increasing popular because they are soft and breathable, and have better absorption ability. This will be followed by the bio-cellulose sheet face masks segment, which will witness a CAGR of 11.90% and occupy a market share of ~32% by 2023, owing to the use of natural ingredients in these products.

Category type segment insights:

Premium sheet face masks held the larger market share of 59% in 2018. Made from superior quality Bemliese sheet, these sheet face masks are preferred over mass sheet face masks. Increase in disposable income and growing awareness about personal care are the other reasons attributed to its popularity. The mass sheet face mask segments, occupying a 41% market share in 2018, is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.74% during the 2018 – 2023 period.

Regional insights:

Based on regions, the global sheet face mask market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for an approximately 67% share of the global sheet face masks market. Asian consumers account for most of the demand for face masks, given that it is a crucial part of their daily skincare routines. In Europe, the market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate of 10.21%. The reasons being, increasing use of organic products and growing awareness about new and advanced facial masks. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are the regions that hold immense potential for the growth of the sheet face masks market. This is because manufacturers are expanding their operations in these regions to meet demand from consumers.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

