North America Self-driving Car Market Size and Share 2023 | Global Market Type and Technological Advancement by 2030

North America Self-driving Car Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the North America Self-driving Car Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

North America self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 50.8%, leading to global revenue of USD 49.79 Bn by 2024. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by 90%.

The Key Players in the North America self-driving car market are Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Waymo, Toyota, Volvo, General Motors, Tesla, Nissan, and Cisco.

North America self-driving car market is further segmented based on applications, automation and technology components. The segment applications are further categorized into personal use and commercial use. General Motors plans to launch self-driving cars in the US cities by 2019. The company motives to launch fleet of an autonomous taxi Robo-Taxi in the urban area by 2019.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation level is categorized into semi-autonomous and full autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. Fully autonomous cars technology are still a long way to come. Super Cruise which is a system of General Motors has a host of semi-autonomous technologies which allows the vehicle to consider its surroundings and drive on its own in the limited situation.

The self-driving car Market segment is based on various technological components that are used in autonomous cars like radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system. The North America market is likely to witness a considerable growth prospect in the Lidar market, due to growing adoption of administrative regulations, mandating the installation of specific automotive safety technologies in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles in the region.

Based on the countries, the self-driving car market is divided into U.S. and Canada. The U.S. would occupy the highest market share. As various U.S states like California, Arizona, Nevada and many are allowing the self-driving test. On April 2, 2018, California expanded its testing rule. Instead of using safety driver inside the car it plans to apply remote monitoring.

Key growth factors

North American technological companies have been innovating these driverless since the very beginning. Autonomous vehicles are already present in this region, promising a wave of efficiency that will transform the transportation industry.

Arizona and California have recently permitted for fully autonomous vehicles to be tested without any human supervisors behind the wheel.

Threats and key players

Very few cities in this region are allowed the testing of autonomous cars, and this makes it difficult for the car manufacturers to launch their cars.

Whats covered in the report?

Overview of the North America self-driving car market Market drivers and challenges in the North America self-driving car market Market trends in the North America self-driving car market Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the North America self-driving car market Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the applications of cars in North America self-driving car market (personal use and commercial use) Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the automation level in the North America self-driving car market (semi-automation and fully-automation) Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technology components in the North America self-driving car market (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar sensors, ultrasound sensors, and GPS navigation systems) Historical, current and the forecasted countries (U.S. and Canada) market size data for the North America self-driving car market Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

