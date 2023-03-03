Latin America Self-driving Car Market Growth 2023 Upcoming Demand and Forecast by 2030 | Apple, Microsoft, Toyota, Nissan and General Motors

Latin America Self-driving Car Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Latin America Self-driving Car Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/latin-america-self-driving-car-market/QI042

The Latin America self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.5%, leading to global revenue of USD 3.75 Bn by 2024.

The key players in the Latin American self-driving car market are Apple, Microsoft, Toyota, Nissan and General Motors.

It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by 90%.

A self-driving car, also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car or robotic car uses a combination of cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction.

Latin America self-driving car marketis further segmented based on applications, automation, and technological components. The segment applications are further categorized into personal use and commercial use. Initially, self-driving cars will be owned personally. The region is showing a great interest towards autonomous driving technologies. Approximately half of the people surveyed believe that autonomous vehicles will improve the mobility in the city.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation levels are categorized into semi-autonomous and full autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. However the, car-manufacturers targets to introduce full autonomous cars by 2020. The region has enormous potential for advanced driver assistance i.e. level 1 automation. Latin American market is very enthusiastic to own an electric vehicle. This would help the car manufacturers of the region to progress in their level of automation.

The self-driving car market is segmented based on various technological components that are used in autonomous cars like radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor, and GPS navigation system. Radar-based driver assistance systems are already being used right now. As of now, these have been used for adaptive cruise control, collision warning systems, blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assistance, rear cross-traffic alerts and backup parking assistance.

Based on the countries, the self-driving car market is divided into Brazil, Argentina and the rest of LATAM. Autonomous cars have its highest presence in Brazil because the state has a robust connective infrastructure. Around 90% of the cities have 4G coverage. The citizens are also keenly interested in autonomous vehicle technology as their disposable income is increasing at a fast pace.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/latin-america-self-driving-car-market/QI042

Key growth factors

Latin America can speed up the adoption of autonomous vehicles if proper measures are taken into consideration. According to a survey conducted by an automotive company, more than half of the surveyed population have favorable opinion about autonomous cars.

In Latin America, car manufacturer Nissan has announced to introduce 100% electric, zero-emission car called Nissan LEAF. Nissan plans to sell the cars in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Costa Rica by 2019

Threats and key players

Factors that may restrain the adoption of self-driving cars are regulation, poor infrastructure, i.e. poor road quality and less number of active AV test.

Whats covered in the report?

Overview of the Latin America self-driving car market Market drivers and challenges in the Latin America self-driving car market Market trends in the Latin America self-driving car market Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America self-driving car market Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the applications of cars in Latin America self-driving car market (personal use and commercial use) Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the automation level in the Latin America self-driving car market (semi-automation and fully-automation) Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technological components in the Latin America self-driving car market (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar sensors, ultrasound sensors and GPS navigation systems) Historical, current and forecasted countries (Brazil, Argentina, and rest of LATAM) market size data for the Latin America self-driving car market Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/latin-america-self-driving-car-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/latin-america-self-driving-car-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/