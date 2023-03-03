Asia-Pacific Self-driving Car Market Trends 2023 Key Drivers and Feasibility Study by 2030 | Apple, Microsoft

Asia-Pacific Self-driving Car Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Asia-Pacific Self-driving Car Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-self-driving-car-market/QI042

The Asia-Pacific Self-Driving Car Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 58.7%, leading to global revenue of USD 44.69 Bn by 2024.

Key Companies Covered in the Asia-Pacific Self-driving Car Market Research areApple, Microsoft, Toyota, Volvo, General Motors and other key market players.

Asia-Pacific self-driving market is further segmented based on applications, automation, and technological components. The segment applications are also categorized into personal use and commercial use. Initially, self-driving cars will be owned personally. However, over-ime many auto-manufacturers, automotive technology providers and ride sharing providers are working to offer self-driving taxi. For example, Yandex Taxi has introduced two self-driving cabs in the Russian city of Innopolis which has a population of 300.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation levels are categorized into semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. However, car-manufacturers targets to introduce full autonomous cars by 2020. By 2017, 29 Mn new cars were sold in China and it is expected to reach 37 Mn by 2025. It is forecasted that approximately 25% of new cars manufactured would be level 2 and level 3 by 2025.

The self-driving car Market segment based on various technological components that are used in autonomous cars like radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system. Since the region is highly prone to traffic crash, radar-based driver assistance system is already deployed in the car for safety purpose. Singapore is the first country in APAC (Asia-Pacific) to adopt 79 GHz band for the short-range radar (2007).

Based on the countries, the self-driving cars market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of the APAC (Asia-Pacific) market. Japan and China will lead the deployment of self-driving cars. China is forecasted to be the biggest market of self-market because most of the vehicles owners are very enthusiastic to drive a self-driving car.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-self-driving-car-market/QI042

Key growth factors

The region has safety concerns. Approximately, an average of 645,000 road accidents takes place every year. 90% of road accidents are because of human error. Self-driving or autonomous car will act as a driving factor to minimize accidents and improve vehicle safety.

Autonomous cars have gained enough hype in Asia-Pacific. Large tech companies like Alibaba, Baidu, Didi Chuxing and Softbank are investing on the self-driving cars in the hope to capitalize shortly.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market

3. Market trends in the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the applications of cars in Asia-Pacific self-driving car market (personal use and commercial use)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the automation level in the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market (semi-automation and fully-automation)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technological components in the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar sensors, ultrasound sensors and GPS navigation systems)

8. Historical, current and the forecasted countries (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of APAC) market size data for the Asia-Pacific self-driving car market

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-self-driving-car-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-self-driving-car-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/