Self-driving Car Market Demand Analysis 2023 | Global Industry Growth and Share Outlook by 2030

Self-driving Car Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Self-driving Car Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Global Self-driving Car Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 50.9%, leading to global revenue of USD 155.69 Bn by 2024.

Key Companies Covered in the Self-Driving Car Market Research are divided based on technology providers (Microsoft, Apple, IBM, and Cisco) and automobile industry players (Waymo, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo, and Nissan) and other key market players.

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car or robotic car uses a combination of, cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify as self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by up to 90%.

Artificial technologies power self-driving cars system. The software developer and car-manufacturer use vast amount of data from the sensors, image recognition that are integrated with machine learning that helps to build the autonomous car. The advanced control system use information from GPS and sensory to map the navigation path. Car manufacturers are investing heavily in artificial intelligence to succeed in the era of self-driving cars.

The global self-driving car market segment is based on applications, automation, and technological components and geography. The global market for self-driving cars can be categorized on the basis of its applications (personal use and commercial use) based on automation (semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous) and based on technological components (radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system). Geographically, the self-driving car market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Key growth factors

The increasing concern for road safety and the automotive technological advancement are some other drivers which are making this market grow. To sustain a safe and efficient transportation system, this is important.

When a car can drive itself back home or pick up another person, not many cars will be needed on the road. This will result in less traffic, more available parking space, a greener environment, etc.

Threats and key players

Even though the self-driving car market is forecasted to experience positive growth globally. Testing self-driver cars on roads is a big challenge as any fault or glitch in the software may be fatal.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global self-driving car market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global self-driving car market

3. Market trends in the global self-driving car market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global self-driving car market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the applications of cars in global self-driving car market (personal use and commercial use)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the automation level in the global self-driving car market (semi-automation and fully-automation)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technology components in the global self-driving car market (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar sensors, ultrasound sensors and GPS navigation systems)

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for the global self-driving car market

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

10. Key recent developments in the global self-driving car market

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

