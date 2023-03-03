Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market Size 2023 Key Player Analysis, Trends, Business Opportunity and Forecast Till 2030

Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.19% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue generation of USD 13.19 Bn in 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market Research are Visa, Inc., PayPal (Braintree), Cybersource, SISA and other key market players.

The rise of payments in the digital and mobile channels has led to more sophisticated fraud across the Asia-Pacific region. A 2016 Consumer Fraud Survey showed more than a third of consumers in Australia, India and Singapore have experienced card fraud in the last five years.

The APAC region countries such as India, China and Japan have grown exponentially in the e-commerce domain. Indians have changed the way they transact and the country has become home to estimated 3,000 e-commerce hubs and more than 1,200 rural hubs, 390 export hubs and 2,000 import hubs. The rising demand of e-commerce services has been boosting the growth of payment security market due to the implementations of Europay MasterCard and Visa (EMV).

By solution, the market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, and consulting services.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others.

By regions, the market is divided into China, Japan, South Korea, India and rest of Asia Pacific

Key growth factors

Asian governments are promoting developments in card acceptance infrastructure and in turn increasing debit and credit card usage in emerging markets. Branch and ATM growth rates from 20122014 in countries including China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong show a fall in the numbers of branches.

Threats and key players

The payment business has become increasingly competitive. Growth in trade and investment flows between Asia and other parts of the world is driving demand for cross-border payments. However, new regulations and compliance requirements along with the current payment infrastructure do not support the more complex and holistic requirements of new regulations.

