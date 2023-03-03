Payment Security Market Growth Insights with Leading Companies: Bluefin, SISA, Braintree

Payment Security Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Payment Security Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Global Payment Security Market would grow to 27.01 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 15.24%.

Key Companies Covered in the Payment Security Market Research are Bluefin, SISA, Braintree, Paygilant, Ingenico E-payments and other key market players.

The growing propagation of smartphones, acceptance of wearable technology, cumulative adoption of m-commerce and e-commerce, by banking and financial services, the entrance of the technology companies and accessibility of a diverse payment technology solutions are predicted to drive the industry in spite of technological, financial and security challenges restraining the ecosystem in several key market regions.

Asia continues to lead in mobile payments, with consumers embracing digital wallets on a huge scale, banks and businesses have transformed their payment infrastructures to support this surge.

Governments are endorsing growths in card acceptance infrastructure and in turn growing debit and credit card usage in evolving markets. ATM and bank branches in countries including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries are expected to reduce in the forecasted years. By application, the market is segmented into industrial automation, smart factories and industrial IoT. Industrial automation has the highest share in the Global market in 2018.

By solution, the market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, consulting services.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others.

By regions, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa

Key growth factors

Banks are using technologies and modernization initiatives such as open Application Program Interfaces (API), blockchain, instant payments and mobile wallets to enhance the customer experience, in turn leading to the increase in the demand for the payment security market.

Due to the widespread use of smartphones, mobile banking and payments applications have gone mainstream, and wearables provide convenient access to such applications.

Threats and key players

Payments business has become increasingly competitive. Growth in trade and investment flows between Asia and other parts of the world are a driving demand for cross-border payments. However, new regulations and compliance requirements along with the current payment infrastructure do not support the more complex and holistic requirements of new regulations.

