Life Is Extraordinary - BoConcept Hong Kong Turns Ten

Berkeley Group is launching the year’s biggest UK property show. BoConcept to feature timeless design at its respective 10th Anniversary

BoConcept sponsored furniture and design services in building an entire show home within Sky100 with interactive displays showing different high-resolution exterior views from 24 homes across some of their portfolio via state-of-the-art LED walls, bringing the exclusive experience of being in these homes to Hong Kong. As guests enter Sky100, over ten metres of Berkeley Groups' developments are showcased visually where the developer has regenerated different neighbourhoods across London and the UK, highlighting Berkeley Group's expertise in placemaking. From improving transport and infrastructure facilities, ensuring green areas are abundant for residents to enjoy, and delivering high-quality new homes, guests will get to see before and after highlights of these incredible undertakings. Industry experts and partners will share thoughts on trending topics daily throughout the event. These include learning about the true return on investment for property purchases when utilizing a mortgage, managing currency risks, furnishing your UK property, tax efficiency for buy-to-let UK purchases, BNO visas, studying in the UK and the London property outlook to name a few. These insightful discussions will be useful to Hong Kong buyers and investors looking to purchase a home in the UK.

Free interior design consultation service.

Business partnership globally and locally, incl. purchase, rental, and staging services.

Useful styling information with 3D-rendered details.

On-the-ground support for detailed experience at our retail stores.

Berkeley Group "Spring into Action" Expo

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 March 2023 - BoConcept is to transform living, leisure, and work spaces into more extraordinary places! On BoConcept Hong Kong's tenth anniversary, it kicks off this year with trusted partner Berkeley Group to bring its first property project - a full 360-degree service, from interior design to installation and aftersales. Leading UK property developer Berkeley Group is taking over Sky100 in Hong Kong's ICC building from February 26th until March 9th with their 'Spring into Action' showcase. This is set to be Hong Kong's largest UK property event of the year, with 24 developments from their extended portfolio on display, with numerous guest speakers and activations throughout the two weeks.The showcase consists of several different experiences:Danish furniture brand BoConcept, founded by Jens Ærthøj and Tage Mølholm in 1952, continues to create high-quality design furniture fitting a range of budgets. Thanks to our customization and interior design consulting service, BoConcept is a household name here and afar. Our business service has become a trusted go-to planning partner for property projects this year. Our design of a customizable collection can reflect company value, and customization options cover material, size, component, and finish. Many designs are also reconfigurable; we provide a fully coordinated collection of accessories for the finishing touches.When given the right opportunity to present ourselves this year on Hong Kong BoConcept's tenth anniversary, we hope to bring hygge heritage to enhance all lives. New business development opportunities are around. Berkeley Group is an excellent opportunity for us to create a sense of beauty in simplicity and allows us to reinforce the space with one's personality, we support the Berkeley Group on the "Spring into Action" Expo by presenting signature designs of products and services to potential property investors and industry experts."Spring into Action" Expo is Hong Kong's Premier UK Property Event. During the 12-day Expo, we display iconic products in the living room, dining room, and bedroom area, including a Bergamo L-shape sofa, Alicante Dining Table, Adelaide Dining Chair and Houston Bed etc. BoConcept products are all based on simple and practical designs. To build up an extraordinary place, we offer more than 120 different fabrics and materials, which can be truly experienced from touch and vision to satisfy customers' needs. We also provide:3D drawings can illustrate vividly to the clients the style matched on different furniture, mood lighting, texture, the material used, and functional design.Berkeley Group offers homeowners the opportunity to purchase various residential properties in over 50 developments spread across London, the South of England, and other important locations such as Birmingham. With over 50 speakers and seminars at Expo, BoConcept is excited to be this year's partner to share how your home in Hong Kong, your future home, or second home can enjoy beautiful furnishing and interior design services to assist with clients' properties globally and locally.BoConcept's substantial resources in Hong Kong are available to provide assistance and support where it is necessary on an ongoing basis, both now and in the future.Date: 26 February – 9 March 2023Open hours: 1000 – 2100Venue : Sky 100, Observation Deck, International Commerce Centre (ICC), Hong KongReserve here: https://www.berkeleyspringintoaction.com/en/springintoaction/boconcept To know more about BoConcept business service:To explore BoConcept Interior Design Service:Hashtag: #BoConcept

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BoConcept

BoConcept was founded in 1952 in Denmark and is today the world's most global furniture retailer, with over 310 stores spanning 67 countries. The brand works with award-winning designers to create collections of furniture, accessories and lighting for private homes and business spaces. Under the heading 'Live 'Ekstraordinær', BoConcept is committed to bringing its flexible Interior Design Service and industry-leading customization to spaces both private and public – without compromising on design vision or aesthetics.



Our stores





BOCONCEPT CENTRAL

73 Wyndham Street, Hong Kong

2668 0027

BOCONCEPT LEE GARDEN

Shop 206 - 210, Lee Garden Three, Causeway Bay

2110 9705

BOCONCEPT HOMESQUARE

Shop 118, Level 1, HomeSquare, 138 Shatin Rural Committee Road, Shatin

3468 7102

BOCONCEPT FESTIVAL WALK

Shop 34, LG1, Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon

3468 4899



About Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group builds homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England. Our passion and purpose are to build quality homes, strengthen communities, and make a lasting positive difference in people's lives. We specialize in brownfield regeneration, working together with our partners to revive underused land and create unique, sustainable and nature-rich places where communities thrive and people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy a great quality of life. Our vision is to be a world-class business, trusted to transform the most challenging sites into exceptional places and to maximize our positive impact on society, the economy and the natural world.