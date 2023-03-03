Star of the Sea Superyacht Hosts Stand-Up Comedian Russell Peters

The Canadian Celebrity Took Time-Off For A Little Rest-And-Relax On Singapore’s Largest Yacht for Charter

Russell Peters with founders of ‘Star of the Sea’ and friends

‘Star of the Sea’ is Singapore’s largest yacht available for charter

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 March 2023 - Fresh from her debut in the yacht chartering scene in Singapore last week, the 'Star of the Sea' luxury superyacht hosted internationally-acclaimed comedian Russell Peters on Monday, 27 February 2023.Fresh from his sold-out "Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tour" performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last Friday, the Canadian stand-up comedian who took the opportunity to enjoy and relax, cruised along Singapore's coastline with an intimate group of friends on board the luxurious 'Star of the Sea', Singapore's largest yacht for charter.Hosted by the 'Star of the Sea' partners, Evangeline Wong and veteran yacht builder Julian Chang, Russell Peters enjoyed a fun-filled evening of champagne and whisky amidst the plush and elegant interiors of the 128-foot vessel, while captivating everybody on board with his quick wit and charming banter.Hashtag: #RussellPeter,#Superyachts,#SOTSSuperyachts

About 'Star of the Sea'

The 'Star of the Sea' superyacht features a massive flybridge that holds dozens of people at once, a splendidly-furnished lounge area with a bar, an expansive entertainment level for movies or karaoke sessions, an outdoor jacuzzi with a full view of the sea, a 6-man tender, six plush bedrooms, a complete kitchen perfect for a private chef, a large dining area that sits 16 persons, as well as a host of water toys, such as kayaks and stand-up paddle boards. Powered by twin MTU engines by Rolls Royce, the vessel is the largest yacht built locally in Singapore in 2012. Newly refurbished in 2023 and relaunched as the 'Star of the Sea' by SOTS Superyachts Pte Ltd, the vessel boasts a combination of high-speed performance, elegant, pristine exteriors, and stunning, sophisticated interiors. When berthed, 'Star of the Sea' accommodates up to 150 persons, making it ideal for dockside parties and corporate events. Out at sea, the superyacht can accommodate up to 50 persons.



For more information on the 'Star of the Sea', please visit www.staroftheseasuperyacht.com or contact SOTS Superyacht Pte Ltd at +65 9768 8850 or email info@staroftheseasuperyacht.com.