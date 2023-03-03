Robotic Process Automation Market Size to hit USD 537.51 Billion, Globally, by 2032 | CAGR of 39.8%

Market Size

“The global robotic process automation market size is expected to be worth around USD 537.51 Billion by 2032 from USD 18.85 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 39.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.”

RPA, or Robotic Process Automation Market, is a technology that uses software robots to automate mundane, repetitive tasks. These tasks can be anything from data entry to customer service and even more complex tasks like invoice processing or credit card fraud detection. The goal of RPA is to reduce the amount of human time spent on mundane and repetitive tasks so companies can focus their resources on higher-value activities. RPA also enables companies to process large amounts of data quickly and accurately while reducing the need for manual labor. This makes it an attractive option for businesses looking to increase their efficiency and reduce costs.

RPA solutions are becoming increasingly popular across industries due to the cost savings they offer compared with traditional methods. They are also seen as less disruptive than other automation technologies as they work within existing infrastructure and processes. In addition, RPA solutions are easy to deploy and scale up quickly, making them ideal for organizations that want rapid results without taking on too much risk or investing in extra resources. Furthermore, the scalability of these solutions means that organizations have access to a wide range of features tailored specifically for their needs without having to invest heavily in training staff or purchasing expensive equipment.

Key Takeaway

The service segment had a 62.8% share of revenue in 2022, according to type. The software segment, however, is growing at a steady CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

The software In 2022, the revenue share for the on-premise segment was more than 79.7% due to deployment.

My company’s large enterprise segment had a revenue share in the range of 66.5% to 2022. The highest CAGR is seen in the SME segment over the forecast period.

The revenue share of the BFSI sector was 29.6% in 2022. The fastest growing segment in the forecast is Pharma & Healthcare.

In 2022, North America was responsible for 38.3% of the revenue share.

Learn how tensions between China and Taiwan Might affect your industry; request for Sample Report: https://market.us/report/robotic-process-automation-market/request-sample

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America boasts the region’s largest RPA market, led by the United States. Due to high adoption rates of automation solutions across various industries such as healthcare and IT & telecom, this region’s RPA market will continue to expand. Europe: Europe ranks second in the RPA market, with France, Germany and the UK leading adoption. With an increasing need for automation solutions across various industries, analysts predict that this segment of the European market will expand rapidly over the coming years. Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in RPA markets due to increasing automation solutions adoption across countries like Australia, Japan, India and China. As home to many RPA vendors and service suppliers, it serves as an important incubator for RPA development and innovation. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa RPA market is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years due to increased adoption of automation solutions within industries like BFSI, Healthcare, and Manufacturing.

Driving Factors

RPA Skills are Improved by Growing Use of Modern Technologies Including AI, Cloud, and Machine Learning

In order to manage complicated data and information and automate business operations, these solutions are becoming more and more in demand across enterprises. To automate their business processes, major competitors in the industry are fusing cutting-edge technologies including cloud, AI, machine learning, and cognitive technologies. These AI-powered and cloud-based technologies track employee activity, automatically identify the best workflows, and offer enterprises self-regulatory routes. AI and cloud-based RPA software and solutions are being developed by businesses.

For example, Automation Anywhere Inc. introduced a cloud-based RPA system to support industrial bots in May 2021. On the server, the application can be scaled, deployed, and controlled.

AntWork, Inc. unveiled its AI-based RPA process automation platform ANTstein in May 2020. Intelligent AI and machine learning technologies were integrated into the platform. RPA bots can be used with this sophisticated automatic platform to deliver accurate insights into all forms of data curation, data mining, and building.

Additionally, by combining artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, end-to-end automation is made possible. Also, rising use of cloud computing Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings is anticipated to fuel market expansion globally.

RESTRAINING FACTORS

RPA-related infrastructure and customization problems may restrain market expansion.

By implementing robotic process automation technologies, businesses must make investments in robust infrastructure and qualified personnel to manage all processes. Setting up RPA infrastructure, hiring experts or training existing staff, and deploying thousands of bots are difficult and expensive tasks.

Moreover, automation bots’ platforms constantly undergo changes, and crucial adaptability isn’t always built into bots. Many businesses are reluctant to implement this technology in their work. It’s a tool that also requires cutting-edge technology and a unique identity. As a result, it is challenging to upgrade the platform in response to the company’s constantly shifting needs.

Key Market Challenges

Issues with infrastructure and customization – Businesses must invest in a reliable infrastructure and a capable team to oversee all operations when deploying robotic process automation technology. Building up RPA infrastructure, hiring specialists or training current workers, and deploying thousands of bots in the healthcare industry are challenging and expensive tasks.

Moreover, automated bot platforms are continually evolving, and critical flexibility isn’t always included in bot design. Several organizations are reluctant to integrate this technology into their operational procedures. It is a tool that necessitates a distinct identity and cutting-edge technology, making it difficult to modify the platform to meet a company’s constantly shifting requirements.

Get in touch with our analysts here to know more about the report: https://market.us/report/robotic-process-automation-market/#inquiry

Key Market Opportunities

RPA technology continues to advance due to evolving consumer needs.

Businesses are turning to robotic process automation (RPA) adoption to save labor costs in various industries, such as manufacturing and retail. Businesses can use robot technology for high-quality goods while reducing human error chances. Industrial companies that need a lot of energy efficiency want to integrate RPA technology, which is fueling growth of this market. Healthcare organizations use robotic technology for better management of treatments while spending less overall due to technological advancement despite initial high costs; future cost rises are predicted to have less of an effect due to technological progress.

Recent Developments

Automation Anywhere unveiled its Automation Success Platform in October 2022 with the purpose of expediting corporate transformation by making automation accessible to everyone.

Robot Studio, Pegasystems’ low-code authoring environment for robotic process automation (RPA), received its most recent upgrade in October 2022.

In June 2022, NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) version 7.7 was released, expanding upon NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant) capabilities for an optimized user experience.

Robocop, the leading provider of Gen2 RPA projects, announced an enhanced partner program in January 2023 to aid service providers and partners in creating, promoting, and implementing their projects.

By Type

Software

Service

Consulting

Implementing

Training

By Application

BFSI

Pharma & Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Other Applications

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ:

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism PLC

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

FPT Software

KOFAX, Inc.

NICE

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

OnviSource, Inc.

Pegasystems

UiPath

Other Key Players

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 18.85 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 537.51 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 39.08% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Key questions

Q: Which region is expected to hold the highest share in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market?

A: North American region is expected to hold the highest share of the Robotic Process Automation Market.

Q: What are the top players operating in the Robotic Process Automation Market?

A: The major players are Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism PLC, EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., FPT Software, KOFAX, Inc., NICE, NTT Advanced Technology Corp., OnviSource, Inc., Pegasystems, UiPath, Other Key Players

Q: How can I get a sample report/company profile for the Robotic Process Automation Market?

A: The sample report for the Robotic Process Automation Market can be obtained on demand from the website. Also, 24*7 chat support & direct call services are provided to procure the sample report.

Q: What will be the CAGR of global robotic process automation in the healthcare market?

A: The global robotic process automation in the healthcare market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 39.08% from 2022 to 2032.