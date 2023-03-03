Ukrainian troupe cancels Taiwan performance of Russian ballet 'Swan Lake'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United Ukrainian Ballet will drop Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet “Swan Lake” when it visits Taiwan next month for a program titled “Wartime Elegy,” reports said Friday (March 3).

The change followed the decision by Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) to cancel the March 5 performance by Russian soprano Anna Yuryevna Netrebko of another Tchaikovsky piece, an aria from “The Queen of Spades.”

Because of the Russian invasion, ballet dancers had been forced to leave their native Ukraine and had formed the new troupe in the Dutch city of The Hague. Organizer udnFunLife said on its Facebook page there had been a move to stop the performance of Russian productions, even though “Swan Lake” was part of global culture.

In order to prevent misunderstandings, the United Ukrainian Ballet company decided to scrap its shows of “Swan Lake,” including the three performances planned for Taipei City on April 29-30. Nevertheless, the group would replace Tchaikovsky’s work with what it called even more exciting ballets, including “Don Quixote,” “Peer Gynt,” “Giselle,” and the traditional Ukrainian “Forest Song,” udnFunLife said.