German Centre Shanghai Chooses Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 to Deliver Advanced Audio Experience

TeamConnect Ceiling 2 takes hybrid meeting and events experience to the next level

German Centre Shanghai installed 5 TCC 2s in its combined large meeting room

TCC 2's TruVoicelift and adaptive beamforming technology increases speech intelligibility, regardless of the room configuration

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 3 March 2023 -German Centre Shanghai, located in Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in the heart of Pudong, Shanghai, is a 33,000 sqm international office and service complex that offers modern facilities, commercial space, conference and meeting facilities as well as networking opportunities and advisory services for its tenants and partners. It is now home to nearly 130 companies, including small and mid-sized German companies and international corporations.Due to the pandemic and the increase in demand for better audio solutions to support hybrid events that are becoming increasingly popular, German Centre Shanghai decided to install five TCC 2 array microphones to meet the needs of its tenants and partners."With the large meeting space and capacity that we can accommodate, we often needed to cater for staff to be on standby to pass microphones around the meeting hall. This is not only time consuming and inefficient, but also poses hygiene risks in the current climate. We realized that our old setup was outdated and due for an upgrade," said Mr. Christian Sommer, CEO and Chairman of German Centre Shanghai.TCC 2's adaptive beamforming technology and TruVoicelift functionality can automatically detect and follow the active speaker, which greatly increases speech intelligibility, regardless of the room configuration, and allows participants to be heard clearly from every corner of the room. This flexibility proved to be the perfect solution for the modular event space. Speakers now have freedom of movement and can interact with participants without barriers.One of the highlights of the conference rooms is the semi-automatic glass ceiling, which is stylish and allows natural light into the meeting rooms. However, the large area of glass on the ceiling also added many layers of complexity to the integration and audio solution design process. Glass causes sound reflection and extends reverberation time, which can affect speech intelligibility. Thankfully, TCC 2's super narrow 30° automatic beam can perfectly pick up sound from the direct audio source and significantly increase speech intelligibility.With Sennheiser Control Cockpit, users can also define advanced exclusion zones to eliminate unwanted background noise, as well as priority zones within the meeting room, for focused and uninterrupted speech pick-up.The workflow of TCC 2 is simple and straightforward. IT managers and end users can easily operate the system with no prior technical knowledge. This is in line with the mission of Sennheiser's Business Communication division to become the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier."With this installation, we truly had a taste of Sennheiser's highest standard of professionalism, service standard, as well as quality advanced solutions. This project has helped to modernize and improve our offerings and our customers' experience. We hope that, in the future, more of our partners will get to experience Sennheiser's professional audio solutions," said Christian Sommer.German Centre Shanghai is very satisfied with this collaboration with Sennheiser and believes that its tenants will continue to benefit from the elevated and fuss free audio and conferencing experience that it delivers. TCC 2 is compatible with leading video collaboration platforms and is certified for Tencent Meeting, DingTalk, Zoom as well as Microsoft Teams when deployed with Microsoft-certified DSPs.Hashtag: #Sennheiser #TCC2 #GermanCenter #Shanghai #Meeting #Event #IT #Business #hybrid

About the Sennheiser brand

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.



