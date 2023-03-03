3D Cell Culture Market Next Big Thing | Major Market Players Are – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning

3D Cell Culture Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 3D Cell Culture Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The 3D cell culture market is expected to reach approximately USD 5.33 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2% during the 2018-2023 period.

Key Companies Covered in the 3D Cell Culture Market Research are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Inc., Lonza Group, Merck & Co., InSphero AG, Hamilton, Kuraray, Emulate, Mimetas, Global Cell Solutions Inc. and other key market players.

Product type segment insights:

The scaffold-based 3D cell culture product segment is dominating the market and will continue to do so during the forecast period. This variant will occupy a market share of 36.6% among all the other product types by 2023. This high share is mainly attributed to the ability of scaffold-based products to impersonate in vivo conditions for the cell culture, thereby driving their adoption among researchers.

Application segment insights:

Depending on applications, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into drug discovery and toxicology, cancer research, and stem cell research/regenerative medicine. The cancer research sub-segment held the largest market share of about 42.8% in the year 2017. This is mainly attributed to the advantages offered by 3D cell culture over its 2D counterpart, growing number of cancer related researches, and funding initiatives across the globe. 3D cultures of cancer cells can generate new drug candidates for a researcher before moving to expensive and time-consuming animal models. 3D cell culture can speed discovery and save money involved in developing cancer models for preclinical screening and testing, as well as for the research and development (R&D) of new therapies.

End users segment insights:

3D cell culture is used across multiple end user segments, such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, and academic institutes. Among these, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market with a revenue of USD 0.77 Bn and 67% market share in 2017. This is primarily due to rising adoption of 3D cell culture as a new tool in early drug discovery, as well as potential treatment of diseases. Furthermore, rising need to continuously improve the productivity of pharmaceutical R&D is further accelerating implementation of 3D cell cultures in the early discovery of drugs.

Regional insights:

Based on regions, North America held the largest market share of about 41.8% of the global 3D cell culture market in the year 2017. This is because of a large number of ongoing research activities in this region, coupled with the availability of sufficient funding for research institutes to opt for relatively costlier technique such as 3D cell culture methods. The countries of the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period owing to rising number of contract research activities, growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies on this region for their R&D activities, and increasing awareness among researchers about the benefits of 3D cell culture over 2D methods.

