Global Garments Market Report 2023 to 2030 Increasing Sales In Emerging Markets Driving Growth

Global Garments Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Global Garments Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Global Garments Market is projected

to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the 2018-2023 period, generating revenue worth USD 1910.7 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Global Garments Market Research are Gap Inc., H&M, Inditex, Kering, L Brands, LVMH, Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Burton and other key market players.

The global garments market can be segmented based on gender and type of product (womens and girls apparel, mens and boys apparel, intimates, hosiery, sports and swimwear, clothing accessories, and others), and based on distribution channel (online and offline).

Gender and type of product segment insights:

Womens and mens apparel section generates 63.8% of the revenue, and the rest is accounted for by hosiery, sports and swimwear, intimate apparel, and clothing accessories. Garments marketed as fast-fashion designs have a high number of takers, especially in the emerging markets. A rising middle class in emerging markets, along with their improved fashion-consciousness, is driving increased per capita expenditure. Market players are focusing on ensuring that the latest fashion trends can be incorporated into their offerings and they hit stores in a matter of weeks, resulting in the undercutting of specialist players who once led the industry.

Distribution channel segment insights:

Most of the market is still controlled by brick and mortar stores, though the growth rate of offline distribution is meagre. However, sale of garments online is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In North America, 81% of sales in 2018 is expected to be through offline stores.

Regional insights:

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the dominant garments market. During the 2018-2023 period, among all the regions across the globe, Latin America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8%. However, in 2017, in the U.K., revenue contribution from the mens and boys apparel section stood at 24.5%.

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

