Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Annual salary for Taiwan’s TSMC workers exceeds NT$3 million in 2022

Revenue driven by sales of HPC devices and chips used in automotive electronics

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/03 11:20
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Employees of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) were paid NT$3.175 million (US$103,711) in annual salaries on average last year, up 28.91% from the previous year.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker delivered a stellar consolidated revenue of NT$2.26 trillion and a net profit of NT$1 trillion in 2022, with earnings per share rising to NT$39.2. Demand for high-performance computing devices and chips used in automotive electronics helped drive sales, according to TSMC.

The payment of NT$3.175 million represents an increase of NT$712,000 on a yearly basis. The annual remuneration includes monthly salaries, quarterly sales rewards, year-end bonuses, and subsidies for the employee stock purchase plan.

As of 2022, the company had registered a workforce of 61,777, an increase of 7,584 workers year-on-year.

Last month, at least six New Taipei firefighters were said to have left their jobs for TSMC positions with a handsome salary doubling what they currently earn. Rumor has it one can expect up to NT$3.6 million in annual salaries and bonuses combined, but the amount was not confirmed except that the company did hire staff from firefighting backgrounds, per UDN.
TSMC
Taiwan
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
salary

RELATED ARTICLES

Sentencing for corrupt former Taiwan KMT politician set for Friday
Sentencing for corrupt former Taiwan KMT politician set for Friday
2023/03/02 19:52
Taiwan lambasts China, Belarus joint statement delegitimizing nation's sovereignty
Taiwan lambasts China, Belarus joint statement delegitimizing nation's sovereignty
2023/03/02 17:54
Taiwan MacDonald's to stop selling drinks in big cups
Taiwan MacDonald's to stop selling drinks in big cups
2023/03/02 17:12
Taiwan military to simulate amphibious landings on beaches
Taiwan military to simulate amphibious landings on beaches
2023/03/02 17:08
Representative to Argentina welcomes interaction with local Taiwanese communities
Representative to Argentina welcomes interaction with local Taiwanese communities
2023/03/02 15:55