Annual salary for Taiwan’s TSMC workers exceeds NT$3 million in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Employees of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) were paid NT$3.175 million (US$103,711) in annual salaries on average last year, up 28.91% from the previous year.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker delivered a stellar consolidated revenue of NT$2.26 trillion and a net profit of NT$1 trillion in 2022, with earnings per share rising to NT$39.2. Demand for high-performance computing devices and chips used in automotive electronics helped drive sales, according to TSMC.

The payment of NT$3.175 million represents an increase of NT$712,000 on a yearly basis. The annual remuneration includes monthly salaries, quarterly sales rewards, year-end bonuses, and subsidies for the employee stock purchase plan.

As of 2022, the company had registered a workforce of 61,777, an increase of 7,584 workers year-on-year.

Last month, at least six New Taipei firefighters were said to have left their jobs for TSMC positions with a handsome salary doubling what they currently earn. Rumor has it one can expect up to NT$3.6 million in annual salaries and bonuses combined, but the amount was not confirmed except that the company did hire staff from firefighting backgrounds, per UDN.