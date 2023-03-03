Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit northeastern Taiwan at 12:48 a.m. Friday (March 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 23.3 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 10.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County and a 3 in Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was reported in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, and Nantou County.

An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taipei City, Keelung City, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, and Taitung County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.