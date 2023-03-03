Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

Level 4 shock waves felt in Yilan County from magnitude 4.9 temblor

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/03 01:12
Map of magnitude 4.9 temblor that struck northeast Taiwan on March 3. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 4.9 temblor that struck northeast Taiwan on March 3. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit northeastern Taiwan at 12:48 a.m. Friday (March 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 23.3 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 10.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County and a 3 in Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was reported in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, and Nantou County.

An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taipei City, Keelung City, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, and Taitung County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake off east coast jolts half of Taiwan
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake off east coast jolts half of Taiwan
2023/02/21 20:16
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
2023/02/19 07:47
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks central Taiwan
2023/02/19 00:07
Turkish TV star Wu Feng on Taiwan's response to Turkey earthquake
Turkish TV star Wu Feng on Taiwan's response to Turkey earthquake
2023/02/18 11:25
Taipei earthquake caused by volcanic activity
Taipei earthquake caused by volcanic activity
2023/02/17 14:55