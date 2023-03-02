SOC IoT Innovation Market Ready to Experience Exponential Growth | Ambiq Micro, PLSense, Wiliot, PSikick

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global SOC IoT Innovation Market for the years 2023–2030.

The semiconductor industry is constantly confronted by design and device-integration challenges, since IoT applications and consumers demand small, portable, and multi-functional electronics. With hardware designing constantly evolving, a new class of designers is stepping up to take on these challenges, using various silicon implementations. The advantages of system-on-a-chip (SoC) over other silicon implementations make it the most suitable solution for intelligent edge computing in IoT applications.

The rise of IoT products and platforms has led to a number of challenges that need to be addressed to explore the full potential of IoT systems and their related emerging applications. This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the SoC-IoT space, highlighting the major trends and opportunities across the ecosystem.

Competitive analysis

This section includes a list of the emerging companies to look out for. More than 40 companies have been reported on, which are focused on various technological aspects of the SoC-IoT ecosystem, including power management, memory-related solutions, design tools, RISC-V architecture, etc. The companies are profiled in detail to answer the questions pertaining to different factors, including product offerings and technology, key personnel, partnerships, customers, patenting activities, funding details, and the future outlook. Mid-stage companies that can be potential targets have also been included.

Acquisition trends

An assessment of acquisition trends since 2014 provides insights into the inorganic growth routes adopted by established companies for differentiating their products, and coping with competition. The key technologies acquired through these deals are related to mixed-signal solutions, always-on communication, design capabilities, and memory technologies. Various strategic drivers related to the transactions are also included in the report. The acquisition trends suggest that mid-stage companies are also being considered as potential targets by established players.

Some of the companies covered include Ambiq Micro, PLSense, Wiliot, PSikick, Crossbar, The Ferrorelectric Memory Company (FMC), Baum, GreenWaves Technologies, SiFive, Ineda Systems, Eta Compute, Morse Micro, etc.

